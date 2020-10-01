LIVE MUSIC – Good vibes and irresistible rhythms with Maíz at 710 Beach Club



The 710 Beach Club will be an instant dance party on Jan. 10, from the moment Maíz hits the stage. The band performs funky Latin reggae tunes, mixing socially conscious words, good vibes, and irresistible rhythms, as might be expected of a band that features members of 10-time San Diego Music Award winners, The B-side Players, including that band’s frontman, Karlos Paez. Now in its 22nd year, Maíz keeps a low profile as the players' main band takes precedent, but their select gigs are always a good time.Maíz: Friday, Jan. 10 at the 710 Beach Club, 710 Garnet Ave. 9 p.m. 21 and up. $5. 710bc.com.On Jan. 11, Dizzy’s hosts a CD release show for a new album from Trio de Janeiro, “James Taylor Reimagined.” As the title implies, the album recasts a selection of the famed ’70s-era hitmakers' songs, by an all-star combo that includes Lori Bell (flutes), Ron Satterfield (guitar/ vocals/piano) and Tommy Aros (percussion). The album will be played in its entirety, mixing deep cuts such as “Sarah Maria” with evergreens such as “Fire and Rain,” making for a show that will please casual fans as well as thrill die-hards. Attendees receive a complimentary CD with paid admission.Trio de Janeiro: Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dizzy’s at Arias Hall, 1717 Morena Blvd. 8 p.m. $20. dizzysjazz.com.Cult 1980s-era heavy metal band The Obsessed perform at Brick by Brick on Jan. 14. The band still includes singer/guitarist Scott "Wino" Weinrich, alongside drummer Brian Costantino and bassist Brian “Wendy” White, with a 23-year gap between their last album and the current album they are touring behind, “Sacred.” Long-time fans will find the song remains the same with The Obsessed. Weinrich, also known for his time with rockers Saint Vitus, is still at the top of his game, with the new members breathing new life into the old classics in their setlist.The Obsessed: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave. 8 p.m. 21 and up. $18. brickbybrick.com.You’ll want to get to Tio Leo’s early on Jan. 18 when the venue hosts a terrific double bill of The Sleepwalkers and The Shang Hai’s. The Sleepwalkers mix of cumbias, rock-a-billy and blues is always a great way to spend the evening, but also great is the evening’s opening act, The Shang Hai’s. The new group features former Sleepwalkers guitarist Alan Fuentes and bassist Ruben Ramos of the Bedbreakers, the band specializes in gritty barroom R&B, played with fire and passion. Space on the dance floor will be at a premium on this night.The Sleepwalkers & The Shang Hais: Saturday, Jan. 18 at Tio Leo’s, 5302 Napa St. 9 p.m. 21 and up. $12. tioleos.com.Reggae fans won’t want to miss the annual Boom Shaka Music Festival, taking place at Pechanga Arena on Jan. 18. Hosted by Trish Jetton, lead singer of San Diego’s hitmakers, Hirie, the event will include performances from Don Carlos, The Green, The Movement, KBong, and Sensi Trails, with headline appearances from Iration and Cypress Hill. The arenas cavernous interior is well suited for reggae’s dub sounds, but this is a solid line up from start to finish and likely the top reggae event in the area until the sun warms up the beach area a little.Boom Shaka Music Festival: Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. 3 p.m. $75. All ages.Music legend Rey Vinole is retiring after 44 years with one last show at Dizzy’s on Jan. 19. The beloved trumpeter has led his own big band for decades, packing dance floors at the venue’s big and small, but it’s perhaps his time as founder and director of Mission Bay High School’s acclaimed music program that he has had the biggest influence in music. Founded in the 1980s, and currently led by music director Jean-Paul Balmat, the program and the legions of musicians it has helped produce are one of the reasons that jazz is so popular in San Diego. If you enjoy big-band music this will be a great show, but even more special is the opportunity to thank and say goodbye to a wonderful man and fantastic musician.Rey Vinole & His Big Band: Sunday, Jan. 19, at Dizzy’s at Arias Hall, 1717 Morena Blvd. 6 p.m. $15. dizzysjazz.com.